Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,187 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $21,655,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of IGT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,357,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.