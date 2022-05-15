Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

TUSK stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%.

In related news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $1,657,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 431,626 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

