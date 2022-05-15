Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services is encouraging. Moreover, the significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. The increased margin of the cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, the pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Shorter-length contracts may be fruitful as these generally generate higher margins compared with three-year contracts. However, these short-term contracts adversely impact near-term top-line performances. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

MNDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

