Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

