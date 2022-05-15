Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

