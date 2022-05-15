Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

