Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,277,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,133 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $53,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,857,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 636,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

MRVI opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

