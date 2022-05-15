Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

MCHX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Marchex alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.