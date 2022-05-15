Marlin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.02 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.12 or 0.00521468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00036965 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.10 or 1.97870681 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

