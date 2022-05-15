Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Marriott International stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.42. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.