Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $11.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE VAC opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $132.79 and a 12-month high of $176.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

In other news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after buying an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,410,000 after buying an additional 90,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.