Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 2,074,429 Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074,429 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.81% of Diversey worth $72,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Diversey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 40.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 1,191,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

