Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 37,197 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.61% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $95,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

