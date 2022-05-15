Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 44,594 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.72% of Black Hills worth $77,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:BKH opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

