Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 70,503 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $70,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.09 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

