Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $73,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 110.44%.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.