Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $90,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

NNN stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

