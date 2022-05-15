Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 25,529 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.39% of Hamilton Lane worth $77,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,229,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

