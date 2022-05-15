Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 19,757 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $63,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,336,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.56 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.