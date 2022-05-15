Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 22,273 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.54% of Malibu Boats worth $65,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

