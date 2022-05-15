Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 550 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $84,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

