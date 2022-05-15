Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 7.4% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Mastercard worth $593,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA stock traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

