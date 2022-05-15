Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 342,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 482,603 shares of company stock worth $166,308,551 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,067. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

