Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Matson worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 75,531 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Matson by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 104,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MATX opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,797. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

