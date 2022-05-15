MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in April

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 335,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

MSMKF remained flat at $$40.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates a chain of drug stores and pharmacies in Japan. As of June 30, 2020, it operated through a network of 1,726 stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Matsudo, Japan.

