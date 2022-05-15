MayTech Global Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,363,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 25.5% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14,358.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,691. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

