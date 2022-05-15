Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.13

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.85. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

