MCDEX Price Hits $32.09 on Major Exchanges (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MCDEX

MCDEX (CRYPTO:MCB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

