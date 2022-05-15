Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Acquires $39,057.21 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 41,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,057.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 211,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $16.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.78. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRR. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.