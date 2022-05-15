MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,012.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

