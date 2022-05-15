Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 47,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

About Medicine Man Technologies (Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.