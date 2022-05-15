MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:MTAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082. MedTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 4,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

