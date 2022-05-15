Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Megaport in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from 15.70 to 11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:MGPPF remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. Megaport has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions; and Megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

