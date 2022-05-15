MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Head-To-Head Survey

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67% SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92%

67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and SOPHiA GENETICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $37.70 million 10.32 -$79.56 million ($1.97) -4.42 SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 7.53 -$73.68 million ($1.46) -3.29

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and SOPHiA GENETICS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 183.20%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 329.66%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

