Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00206030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00301585 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003299 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

