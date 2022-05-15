MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 442,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,151,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $794.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,156.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $640.00 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

