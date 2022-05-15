Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,308,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,242,952. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

