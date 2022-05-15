Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $24.67 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

