Meridian Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.44.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
