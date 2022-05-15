Meridian Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,155 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,543. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

