Meridian Management Co. Buys 171 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $68,144,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 39.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 790,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,584,000 after purchasing an additional 225,248 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,374. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.93. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.89.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

