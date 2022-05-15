Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $200,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,685,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -233.33%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

