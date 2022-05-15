Meristem Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 927 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,265,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,269,000 after purchasing an additional 366,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,233,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.63.

Cigna stock opened at $259.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $269.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

