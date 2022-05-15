Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Mesa Air Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of MESA opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

