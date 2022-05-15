MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of MGF opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $4.45.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
