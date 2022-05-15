MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0236 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MGF opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

