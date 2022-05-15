MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:CXH opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

