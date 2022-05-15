MFS Special Value Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

MFV stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

