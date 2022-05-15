Michel Léonard Buys 12,820 Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) Director Michel Léonard bought 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,222,630.68.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.54, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.42. The company has a market cap of C$334.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.11.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

