MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.29.

Shares of MSTR opened at $204.57 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.72.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

