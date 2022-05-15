Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

