MileVerse 24-Hour Volume Tops $756,007.00 (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, MileVerse has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $756,007.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00497014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037416 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.37 or 1.89257196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,471,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

